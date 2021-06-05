STAPLETON, Kent E.



Age 62 of New Miami passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born on December 30, 1958, in



Hamilton, the son of the late Robert and Norma (nee Green) Stapleton. Kent worked various occupations, the latest



being a truck driver. He



received his GED from New



Miami Schools. He also enjoyed playing guitar with his family and friends. Kent was loved by his family and will be sadly missed. He is survived by five siblings Marsha (Dennis)



Tibbetts, Linda (Michael) Stephens, Burton Stapleton, Gene Stapleton, and Lora Stapleton. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Kent was also preceded in death by his brother Robert Stapleton. A memorial service will be on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Edgewood



Baptist Church, 1010 W. State Rd, Trenton, OH 45067 at 6:00PM with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. THE WEBSTER



FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com