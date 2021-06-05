journal-news logo
X

STAPLETON, Kent

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

STAPLETON, Kent E.

Age 62 of New Miami passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born on December 30, 1958, in

Hamilton, the son of the late Robert and Norma (nee Green) Stapleton. Kent worked various occupations, the latest

being a truck driver. He

received his GED from New

Miami Schools. He also enjoyed playing guitar with his family and friends. Kent was loved by his family and will be sadly missed. He is survived by five siblings Marsha (Dennis)

Tibbetts, Linda (Michael) Stephens, Burton Stapleton, Gene Stapleton, and Lora Stapleton. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Kent was also preceded in death by his brother Robert Stapleton. A memorial service will be on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Edgewood

Baptist Church, 1010 W. State Rd, Trenton, OH 45067 at 6:00PM with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. THE WEBSTER

FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top