STAPLETON, Claude "Baldy"



Age 89, of Springboro, passed away peacefully on Sunday,



January 17, 2021, at Southview Hospital. He was born in Floyd County, KY, on May 20, 1931, to Millard and Sweetie (Gibson) Stapleton. Baldy retired from General Electric in 1990 but was not ready for the rocking chair. He took up woodworking and made everything from a bird house to a roll top desk. He was full of life and his happiest times were spent with his wife and family, playing his banjo for his grandkids and great-grandkids, watching UK play every season and of course his wood working skills. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Sweetie Stapleton; two brothers, Clyde and Lloyd (Betty) Stapleton; four sisters, Vivian (Silas) Owsley, Dorothy Jean (Jack) Lovely, LaVern (Ben)



Patton, Mary Lou (Thomas) Ousley and a grand-daughter, Amy Stapleton. He is survived by his wife Nancy of 65 years; two children, Linda Malinowski, John (Vera) Stapleton; grandchildren, Jenny Caffery, Shaun (Bridget) Malinowski, Paige (Alex) Dvorak, Shelby (Austin) Stapleton, Josh Bozile, Sasha Bond-Soiz, Talia Bond, Robin Howell; great-grandchildren, Ema Grace Caffery, Jace, Ellie, Lucas Stapleton, RJ, Russell



Howell, Addy Bond; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, January 21 at Springboro Cemetery, Reverend Wes Meeks officiating. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charity of your favorite choice. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

