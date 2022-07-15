STAPLES, Connie



Age 62 of Camden, OH, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born on September 2, 1959, in Cumberland, KY, the daughter of the late John Davis and Anna Lewis. She is survived by her loving husband Robert Staples; three children Crystal (Andy) Howard, Lily Slayback, and Lyla Slayback; three grandchildren Jacob (Haley Prescott) Staples, Joshua Cooper Jr, and Jordan Cooper; one great-grandson Jacob Staples Jr; four siblings Janie (Bill) Hammonds, Anna (the late James) Borup, Sandra (Mike) Livingston, and Bill Lewis; two Goddaughters Heather Willis and Samantha Willis; and dear friends Kim and Allen Pruitt and Greg and Rose Willis. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Connie was also preceded in death by one son Jacob Davis; five siblings Francis Davis, Brenda Smith, Kay Brewer, James Lewis, and Cecil Lewis. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. Funeral will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

