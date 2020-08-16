STANTON, Joshua Adam Age 28, of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Joshua was born May 31, 1992, in Dunkirk, NY, to Brian and Julie (Foster) Stanton. He lived in Jamestown, NY, until he moved with his family to Centerville, OH, in 2006. He graduated from Centerville High School in 2010 and attended Sinclair Community College pursuing a degree in Biotechnology. A selfless person, Joshua always put others first. He was known for his kindness and generosity. He cared about his friends. He had a big, beautiful smile and a great sense of humor. He was intelligent and had a love for learning. He was an avid reader, enjoyed researching a wide variety of subjects and writing. He had a heart for animals, especially dogs and cats. He was a loving son and brought his family immeasurable joy. Family will greet friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, Friday August 21, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING, with a memorial service starting at 4:00 pm.

