STANSELL, Anita A. "Needy" Anita A. "Needy" Stansell, age 71 of Kettering, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born January 18, 1949, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Buster and Lavenia Holly. She is also preceded in death by her late husband of 50 years, Robert Stansell. Anita is survived by her two sons, Randy A. Stansell and Robert L. (Donna) Stansell; grandson, Justin Stansell; siblings, Linda Cole, Mike (Sharon) Holly, and Karen (Kenny) Stansell and beloved dog, Toby. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. She loved reading, gambling, and playing cards. In her spare time, she could be found watching Star Trek, cooking shows, and old westerns. Anita will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. Family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30PM on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a funeral service will take place at 2:30PM. Burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. To share a memory please visit Anita's guest book at NewcomerDayton.com.

