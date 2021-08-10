STANLEY, Richard



64 of Kenton, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Kenton on November 21, 1956, to Dale R. "Dick" Stanley and the late Doris (Horne) Stanley. He is preceded in death by a daughter Heather Stanley, a



sister Amanda Renee Brown, and a nephew Mason Richendollar. Surviving him is his father Dick Stanley, girlfriend Teresa McKnight, grandson Addison Williford, cousin Doug Stanley, and nephew Jamice Richendollar. He was a retired truck driver that still loved to travel and drive around. He was also known for



being somewhat of a jokester and a picker of many different items but most of all he will be remembered as a very caring, loving and loyal friend to everyone that was in his life. Visitation will be held at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-7:30 pm where a time of sharing will beginat 7:30 pm. A private family service will take place at a later date. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online



