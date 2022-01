STANLEY, John Adam



Age 62 of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Theresa; brother, Anthony; sons, Adam, John (Lauren) and daughter,



Lisa (Tim) Price; grandchildren, Owen and Gwyneth. Family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Mon., Jan. 3, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, Kettering.



Funeral Service is 1 pm Tues., Jan. 4 at Calvary Cemetery Catholic Chapel with burial to follow.