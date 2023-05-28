Stanley, David Alan "Rock"



David Alan Stanley, A.K.A. Rock, 60, of Cape Coral, FL passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. He was born on July 23, 1962, to Conley Stanley Jr. and Clara Jean (McNabb) Stanley in Dayton, OH. He was retired law enforcement from the Dayton, OH area where he served and protected. After medically retiring, he worked in the mortgage industry where he quickly climbed the ladder all the way up to Vice President of Operations for a major mortgage lender. He was very charitable and involved in fundraising efforts for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Leukemia, and Lymphoma Society among others. He retired to Florida and had a passion for living life to the fullest alongside his girlfriend Kris. He was a stranger to no one and brought people together from all walks of life. He is preceded in death by his Father Conley Stanley Jr., Mother Clara Stanley and Sister Donna Williams.



He is survived by his children Matthew (Michelle) Stanley, Emily Stanley and Justin Stanley, Brothers Rod Stanley, Allen Sarven, Chris Sarven, Conley Stanley III and Stepmother Alvada Stanley. David's family will receive friends, Thursday, June 1, 2023 starting 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton  Xenia Road, Beavercreek followed by funeral services at 1:00 pm with Pastor Rachel Bane presiding. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a message or share a special memory of Rock with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com. A Celebration of David's Life will be held in Cape Coral, FL, at a later date.

