Stanger, Earle R. "Bob"



Earle Robert "Bob" Stanger age 91, went to be with his Heavenly Father on February 10, 2024. He was born in Gloucester City, NJ on March 29, 1932, the only son of Earle M. Stanger, Jr. and Esther (Paul) Stanger. Bob was a 1950 graduate of Gloucester City High School and a 1954 graduate of Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, IL. He received his B.A. in Education from Bryan College in Dayton, TN and his M.ED. from Miami University of Ohio. On June 15, 1956 in Hamilton, OH, he was married to Thelma L. Reynolds, whom he met as a student at MBI. They returned to Hamilton in 1959 to establish a home and raise their five children. He began his teaching career at Reily High School. He went on to teach from 1963 until his retirement in 1990 in Hamilton City School District. After his retirement, he worked from 1994-2008 as a job coach and job developer for adults with disabilities, with a division of Butler Behavioral Health Services. He also worked part time for many years as an investigator for Retail Credit (Equifax). Music was of special interest to Bob. He was a member of the MBI Moody Chorale and Bryan College Touring Choir, with which he traveled throughout the US, Canada, and Great Britain. He also participated in Rotary Revels and Hamilton Civic Theater in the 1960's. Bob had a special love for sports and coached both school and church teams. He became a member of ASA and umpired for 43 years. He was inducted into the Butler County Softball Hall of Fame for his umpiring career in 2010. Bowling was one of Bob's favorite sports. He served as secretary/treasurer of the Hamilton/Fairfield Men's Church Bowling League from 1962 to 2014. Bob became a member of Hamilton First Baptist Church in 1959 and served the church in many ways through the years. He was a dedicated member of the Chancel Choir and performed as a soloist many times. He is survived by his wife Thelma and his five children; Valerie Ashcraft, Greer, SC, Robert (Linda) Stanger, Susan (David) Zeek, Michael (Lori) Stanger, Hamilton, OH, and Leigh Anne (Terry) Gribble, Galion, OH. He leaves eleven grandchildren; Ryan (Amy) Ashcraft, Michael (Samantha) Ashcraft, Robert (Bo) Stanger, Benji (Renae) Stanger, Trisha (Jeff) Clippinger, Justin Zeek, Tiffany (Dan) Vroegop, Tim (Allison) Gribble, Lindsey (JT) Harris, Logan (Sarah) Stanger, Will (Erin) Black and a sister-in-law Carol (Ed) Dawson. He is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kelly Kathleen Stanger, his parents, and three sisters; Sarah Holt, Jeanne Rambo, and Erla Krastins. Visitation will be at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Monday February 19, 2024 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Matt Hinkle officiating. The interment will be private. The family would like to thank the Woodlands and Hospice staff for their kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Hamilton 1501 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Hamilton, OH 45013 or Moody Bible Institute 820 N. LaSalle Boulevard Chicago, Illinois 60610. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



