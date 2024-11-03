Staneky-Smith, Jane Louise



Jane Louise Kigar Smith (née Staneky), beloved wife, mother, and sister, passed away after a long battle with illness on Friday, October 18th, 2024. She was 63 years young. She is survived by her loving family: husband of 33 years, Donnie Ray Smith; son, Kellen Jay Edward Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Stacey L. Kigar and Tim Dohm; stepdaughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren Shauna and Mike Morris, Brooklyn and Cameron; sister, Jill Milem; nephew, Jason Smith; and many more cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she adored (as well as her "fur-baby" adopted children). Jane was born on July 15th, 1961 in Hamilton to Wallace and Florence (née Brasch) Staneky, who preceded her in death. Her family will profoundly miss her big hearted presence in their lives. The family will receive friends from 5-6 pm on Thursday, November 7th, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Avenue, followed by a memorial service at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to local animal shelters or any charitable organization that cares for stray animals.





