STANDARD, Joan Burbeck Age 70, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 1, 1950, to the late Glenn and Edith (Maynard) Burbeck in Springfield. In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl "Sonny" Standard and a step-granddaughter, Kayla Cordle. She leaves behind her brother, Douglas G. (Jill A.) Burbeck; her sister, Jane (George H.) Daniels; stepchildren, Michael, Joseph, Ben, and Amanda Standard; nieces, Laura Jo Burbeck, Jodi Lynn (Shaun) Roy, and Casey Ann (Cody) Salyer; great-nephews, Nate and Zac Roy; step-grandchildren, Bradley Standard, Michael Standard, and Ashley Cordle. Joan is also survived by many aunts, cousins, extended family and friends. Joan enjoyed fishing, camping and playing pool. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home beginning at 7:00 p.m. with a gathering of friends and family from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Joan will be laid to rest with her husband, Sonny in Oakdale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com

