Stanaford, Enoch "Nick"



Enoch "Nick" Stanaford, age 69 of Paintsville, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 19, 2023 in Pikeville, Kentucky. He was born on November 16, 1954 in Paintsville the son of Virgil & Nelvina "Toodie" (Wells) Stanaford. He was retired from Massey Energy as the Asst. Chief of Security and was a member of the Calvary Church of God. Enoch was a fan and supporter of UK Basketball, Cincinnati Bengals and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jesus and his family were the most important aspects of his life. He loved spending time with each member of his family and loved being a husband, dad, grandpa and brother. He enjoyed talking with people and made everyone feel like they were his best friend. He is survived by his wife Rhonda Fleenor Stanaford; children Kareena (Vince) Brown, Rachel (Tony) Gunsten, Nicholas Stanaford, Caleb Stanaford, Arianah Stanaford; grandchildren Levi Gunsten, Grafton Brown, Andrew Gunsten, Deklan Brown, Jaxon Gunsten, Adalynn Stanaford; Rhonda's children Anthony (Stacy) Cox and Christine Cox; her grandchildren Makayla Heeter, Riley Cox, Grayson Cox, Sammy Buckner and Vivienne Morrison and great granddaughter Zurie Buckner; siblings Richard Stanaford, Virgil Ray Stanaford, Sandy Nelson, Ella (Tom) Pendleton and Mary (Dana) Lyons and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert, James and Russell Stanaford. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be terribly missed by all who loved him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2023 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





