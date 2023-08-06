Stamper, Dora F.



Dora F. Stamper, age 88, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday August 2, 2023, at home peacefully with loving family by her side. She was born in Sand Gap, Kentucky (Jackson County) on May 23, 1935, daughter of the late Jenny (Pennington) and Joseph Hurst. Since 1960 she worked alongside her husband Manfred at the family business ~ Stampers Boat Barn. Dora always provided support and love for her family, she will be forever remembered and missed. She was a member of Abundant Life Tabernacle (ALT). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Shirley Ray, and Emma Estridge; and 2 brothers, Virgil, and Chester Hurst. Dora is survived by her husband of 62 years, Manfred Stamper; 4 children, Donna Holland, Cathy Hall, Jeff (Robin) Stamper, and Linda (John) Petrack; 8 grandchildren, Jason Williams, Tennele Geissinger, Josh Lewis, Brooke Kruzick, Beth Stamper, Laurie Hubert, Jarrett Stamper, and Alec Petrack ~ along with numerous great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Beulah McCarroll, and Bonnie Scott; numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 5  8 p.m., Tuesday August 8, 2023, at ALT ~ 9440 Eby Road, Germantown, Ohio, where the Funeral Service will be held 12 p.m., Wednesday August 9th, with Pastor James A. Setser officiating. The burial will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please shares condolences at daltonfh.net



