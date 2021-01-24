STAMMEN, David H.



David H. Stammen, 72, of Rossburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday,



January 21, 2021, at his home.



He was born on September 12, 1948, in Union City, Indiana, to the late Frank and Hilda (Otte) Stammen.



In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Ann (Bensman) Stammen; his



sisters, Bertha "Berdie" Stammen and Mildred Stammen; his sister-in-law, Viola Stammen; his mother and father-in-law,



Ellen and Tom Campbell; his former mother and father-in-law, Rose and Lawrence Bensman; and his former brothers-in-law, Jim Bensman and Charles Bensman.



Dave was a 1966 graduate of Mississinawa Valley High School. After graduation, he attended the University of Dayton where he graduated with his Bachelor of Technology in 1970. Dave began his career in 1970 with the Ohio Department of



Transportation as a Professional Engineer until his retirement in 2004 with 34 ½ years of service.



Dave was an avid farmer. He enjoyed tending to his crops and maintaining his machinery. When Dave was not on the tractor, he was rooting for his alma mater, the UD Flyers basketball team. He loved his family and enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in all that they did.



Dave lived out his faith daily. He fell in love with the Bible and would spend time each day reading God's word. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville and a member of the Greenville Knights of Columbus, Council 1796.



Dave is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathleen (Campbell) Stammen, whom he married on July 12, 1980; his children, Sara Timmerman and her husband, Alan of North Star, and Nicholas Stammen and his wife, Lisa, of St. Henry; his grandchildren, Rose and Josesph Timmerman, and Jack, Elias, and



Lena Stammen; his brother, Lester Stammen of St. Henry; and sisters, Verena Evers and her husband, Don, of New Bremen, Joan Pax and her husband, Francis, of Coldwater; his sister-in-law, Mary Campbell-Zopf and Charles Swaney of Springfield; his brother-in-law, Peter Campbell and his wife, Wendy of



Colorado; his former brothers-in-laws, Ken Bensman and his wife, Pat, of New Bremen, Larry Bensman and his wife, Mary, of New Bremen, and Nick Bensman and his wife, Diane, of New Bremen; and his former sisters-in-law, Karen Bensman of Minster, Judy McGlothen of St. Mary's, and Cindy Bensman of McCartyville.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville, with Father David Doseck as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.



Guests may visit with Dave's family on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.



Because of Dave's 11 ½ year fight with cancer, his family requests that memorial contributions may be given to the Gastrointestinal Oncology Fund at The Ohio State University Foundation, fund #313361, P.O. Box 710811, Columbus, Ohio 43271 or online at giveto.osu.edu.



