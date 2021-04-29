STAMM, Sevaste

STAMM, K. Sevaste



"Toula"



Age 89, was called home to the Lord on April 26th, 2021.



Born Sevaste Demetrius Kossoudji on March 14, 1932, she was the oldest of seven



children of Greek immigrants. Born with a strong work ethic, she began working at Kapnas Market before she was a teenager. She attended University of Dayton, Sinclair College and Wright State University and in her early career, she worked at the Dayton Daily News, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, City Transit (now RTA) and Wayne High School.



From an early age, Toula broke barriers. As a student at Kiser High School, she was named associate sports editor for the Kiser Panther, and crashed the "no women allowed" press box to cover the Dayton Indians. Toula was a true TV and



radio pioneer, shattering the glass ceiling for women in broadcasting. She began her career at Channel 16 (which at the time was WKTR), becoming the Director of the Community Club Awards Program. By 1970, she continued her successful journey at WHIO Radio where she was Lou Emm's "Girl Friday". Through her devoted work ethic and determination, she was named the first female producer of WHIO Radio. Toula was the genius behind Conversation Piece, a local radio show where she was responsible for booking celebrities to be interviewed by Lou Emm. In fact, a TV version of Conversation Piece is what Phil Donahue had in mind when he launched his TV show in the 60's on the former WLWD. Toula had a knack for getting guests and it was common for her to walk right up to someone famous, be it Joe Namath sitting in a booth in Vegas with his date or traveling to an abandoned house in Chicago to interview one of the famed "Chicago Seven" and insisting that they be on the show. She was indeed fearless! She always said that the person she enjoyed talking with the most was the Rev. Billy Graham.



As a charter member and Vice President of the Dayton-Cincinnati Chapter of American Women in Radio and Television, Toula was named to the Who's Who of American



Women. For years she met and



In 1977, Toula transitioned to Grand Junction, Colorado, KREX-TV, hosting her television talk show, Alive at Five, and later serving as the first female general sales manager. In 1997, she was honored as the first female inducted into the Dayton Broadcast Hall of Fame. Toula established her own company, becoming President and CEO of Stamm Communications. For many years, she marketed A World A'Fair. She was a Soroptimist member, Optimist International member, past board member of the School of Advertising Art, a long-time Dayton Ad Club member, and was the first female recipient of the American Advertising Federation's Silver medal. She was a proud member of the Kiser High School Hall of Fame. Throughout her life, she mentored innumerable women,



inspiring each to pursue passions, attain goals, and to always give a firm handshake.



Toula was an avid sports fan, always there to cheer on her beloved OSU Buckeyes or to root from the stands at a Dayton Dragons game. She volunteered at the Dayton Playhouse and The National Museum for the U.S. Air Force. She recorded her story of growing up in Dayton as part of the Senior Voices: Honoring the Stories of Dayton's Elders for WYSO Radio and with her love of aviation, served as Director Emeritus at The Wright Image Group.



Toula was immensely proud of her Orthodox Greek faith and heritage. As a member of the Dayton Annunciation Greek



Orthodox Church, she served on the Church Parish Council, was an active member of the Philoptochos Society, and tirelessly volunteered at countless Greek Festivals. Toula cherished teaching her many family and friends about all things Greek-especially how to bake delectable Greek pastries. Toula's talent for talking was outmatched only by her gift for loving others. She never knew a stranger. Within a few minutes of meeting, she would creatively uncover a person's life history, and likewise would share her colorful story, always praising her adoring family and grandchildren, and making certain to announce loudly that she was Greek. Toula was a devoted Orthodox Christian and found strength and guidance in God.



Toula was preceded in death by her parents, Athena Tepelides and Demetrius Kossoudji; sisters, Bessie Griffiths, and Margie Polites (John); first husband, John McPhearson, and second husband Lt. Richard Stamm. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Constance Clark (Ray) of Florida; Tina McPhearson of



Dayton, OH; four brothers, Pete Kossoudij of Dayton, OH, Ted Kossoudji (Joy) of Dayton, OH, Chris Kossoudji (Paula) of



Florida, and Nick Kossoudji of Paros, Greece; 9 grandchildren;15 great-grandchildren; 2 Godchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and beloved friends. The family would like to thank Brookdale Centennial Park for their loving care of Toula over the past year and to Hospice of Dayton.



May Her Memory be Eternal.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 4-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. A Private funeral service will be held Monday at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Toula's honor be sent to the Dayton Annunciation Greek



Orthodox Church.

