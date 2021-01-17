STAMM, Betty L.



Age 85, of Carlisle passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital. She was born in Franklin, OH, on April 27, 1935, the daughter of the late Thomas and Olive (Green) DePew. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Roger L. Stamm, a daughter, Lisa Diane Stamm, a sister, Joyce Fitzpatrick and two brothers, Donald and Wesley DePew. Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Tina Stamm; two daughters and sons- in-law, Susan and David Cantrell, Tina and Jimbo Gambrel; a sister, Beverly Gansheimer; a brother, Charles DePew; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was a lifetime member of the Franklin Nazarene Church. Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, with Reverend Vickie Cundiff officiating. Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park. The family will



receive visitors at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Memories and online condolences may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



