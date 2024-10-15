Stambaugh, James Michael



James Michael Stambaugh, 66, of London, flew safely into the arms of Jesus on Friday, October 11, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.



Born May 9, 1958, in Marysville; he was a son of James Monroe and Mary Belle (Wilson) Stambaugh.



A longtime faithful member of the London Nazarene Church, Jim retired as shop manager from Stanley Steemer in 2022. Prior to Stanley Steemer, he had worked for McGraw's Showcase of Fabrics in South Vienna.



Jim leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Brenda (Estepp) Stambaugh; son Michael (Liz) Stambaugh, daughter Kristen (Josh) Morgan; grandchildren Kaylee and Titus Morgan, Chloe, Judah, Micah and Gabriel Stambaugh; siblings Donald Stambaugh, Roberta Stambaugh and Clarence Lee Stambaugh, Kyle (Cheryl) McGraw, Jr., Bruce (Roxi) McGraw, Angie (Steve) Jacobs, Cheryl Trinidad, Jocelyn McGraw Perdue and Jody McGraw; many nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Rosa McGraw; special friends Bud and Dianne Miller and Nancy Hall.



He was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Belle Stambaugh, Kyle and Shirley McGraw; siblings Harold Wilson, Sharon Harris, Sam McGraw and sister-in-law Joyce McGraw.



A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 16, 2024, in the London Church of the Nazarene, 224 Elm Street, London with Rev. Dr. Michael Stambaugh and Rev. Josh Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Mt. Sterling, Ohio. Friends may call at the church from 4-7 PM Tuesday and from 10 AM until the time of services Wednesday.



Memorials in Jim's name may be made to the London Food Pantry, 125 South Oak Street, London, Ohio 43140.



Jim's mottos were "I will not give up!" "The Lord Jesus Christ died and resurrected!" "God is in control!" "May All who come behind us find us faithful!"



The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.



