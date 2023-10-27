STALEY, Shirley Ann



88, of Vandalia, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023. She was born to Mary Ester Thomas on Nov. 13, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio. Shirley was a longtime employee of Leland Electric in Vandalia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Staley, Sr.; sons, Mark Steven Staley, Randy Lloyd Staley & Ronald L. Staley, Jr.; grandchildren, Randy Lloyd Staley, Jr., Leeann Staley & Lori Lee Staley; great granddaughter, Lynnea Staley.



Survived by her beloved daughters, Denise D. Stovell (Thomas) & Sherry L. Cole (Michael A.); grandchildren, Mackenzie Ann Baker (Michael P.), Casey L. Cole, Jacob Staley & Conner Staley; daughter-in-law, Karen (Staley) Webb (Russ); many other relatives & friends.



The family will receive friends 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, October 30, 2023, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with the funeral service at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Sarah Hardin, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ohio Valley Hospice, C/O Brightspring Hospice Foundation, 805 N. Whittington Pkwy., Louisville, KY 40222. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral