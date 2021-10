STALEY, Floyd



Age 78, of Oakridge, OR, passed away on September 22, 2021.



Floyd worked for Pope & Talbot from 1962 until their closure, followed by Willamette Ski Lodge and equipment watchman for Davidson Construction. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; he enjoyed fish-stocking, metal recycling, and demonstrating yo-yo tricks.



No public services will be held per his request. Memorials to CourageUnderCancer.org in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.