STALEY, Anita M.



Age 92, a resident of Westover Retirement Community died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Hettinger, North Dakota, on February 4, 1930, the daughter of Nim Adolph and Gjertina Olina (Snorteland) Falde. Anita married Ronald Norman Toms in September 1951 and he preceded her in death in July 1956. Anita married Ernest Staley on September 20, 1958, in Bellingham, Washington, and he preceded her in death in 1987. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a very active



member of the YMCA Fitton Family Center. She had been employed at the West Side Baptist Church daycare center. She is survived by her children, Candace L. (Rick) Weppler, Katherine J. (Curt) New, Frederick A. (Karen) Staley all of Hamilton, Ronita N. (Bob) Rehmel, Liberty, Indiana, and Carolyn J.



(Michael) Stephens, Springdale; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, a son, Robert Staley, two sisters, Grace Falde and Alice Messer and a grandson, Doug Holland, Jr. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013, with Pastor Ty Choate officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences are available at



