STAHL, KATHLEEN

STAHL (Hackett), Kathleen Shea
December 16, 1942-January 22, 2021
Kathleen "Butchy" Stahl passed away peacefully on the evening of January 22nd after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Mary Catherine "Kay" (Shea) Hackett and Francis K. "Dutch" Hackett, the youngest of their 4 children. As a young girl, she relocated to Springfield, Ohio, where she became the 8th of 10 children of Kay and Fred Grim. The family became known as the Gracketts and they became an exceptionally tight-knit clan.
Butchy attended Catholic Central High School, where she met Charles Richard "Dick" Stahl Jr. They married on October 3, 1960, and had 4 children. Kathleen worked in education most of her life, working as a Teacher's Aide in Orange County, New York, and then moving to Fort Wayne, Indiana, and working in the admissions office at Indiana Institute of Technology, where she graduated with her BS in Business Administration with a 4.0 GPA in 1993. After her retirement, Butchy loved spending time at their condo in Florida. She especially enjoyed visits by family and friends.
Butchy was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Patricia G. Singer (the late Robert) and Jane H. Roth (the late Raymond); and her brother, Tobin Grim (the late Janet). She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles Stahl; her children, Kathleen S. Oppel (Fred), Charles R. "Chip" Stahl III, Sheila J. Stahl Butler (Brad) and Douglas M. Stahl. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren: Christopher, Mary Claire, Patrick, Michela, Chris, Lydia, Erin, Lilah, Holly, Ava, Sophia and Hannah, and great-grandchildren, Walker and Rhowan. Butchy is also survived by her siblings, Jacqueline G. Del Medico (Vincent), Patricia H. Taylor (the late Thomas), Peter Hackett (Sandra), Douglas Grim (Patricia), Carrie G. Merritt (the late Thomas) and Mollie G. Beatty (William).
A Funeral/Celebration of Life will be scheduled when it is safe for all to travel and gather. It will take place in Springfield, Ohio. If you are so inclined, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Rd.,
Suite 288, St. Simons Island, GA 31522. https://www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/make-a-donation/ or Catholic Central High School, 1200 E. High Street, Springfield, OH 45505, https://ccirish.org/support/. We thank you for being a part of Butchy's amazing life. We are all blessed to have been loved by her.