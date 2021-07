STAHL, Kathleen Hackett



December 16, 1942 - January 22, 2021.



Funeral will take place Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1827 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503 at 1:00 pm.



To follow will be the interment at St. Bernard's Cemetery, 27 W. Home Rd., Springfield, OH 45504.



A reception will take place at Windy Knoll Golf Club in the Derby Room immediately following her interment.



The address is: 500 Roscommon Dr., Springfield, OH 45503.