STAGGS, Mary Jane



"Jennie"



Mary Jane "Jennie" Staggs departed this life on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Jenny was born in Derry, Northern



Ireland, on July 14, 1936, to Johnny and Maggie Hutton.



Jennie met her life mate, Don Staggs at the Boxing Day Dance at the Guildhall in Derry's town centre. Don was stationed at the American



naval base and their romance blossomed until Don was reassigned. Upon returning to America, Don mailed Jennie a ring, a written marriage proposal, and a plane ticket. She parted from her home country to join him in the States. The pair



married on November 28, 1957 in Oxford, Ohio, in the Miami University campus chapel. The love between Don and his



Jennie continued to grow through the years as they made their two homes in Trenton and then Middletown, Ohio.



Always Irish first, Jennie returned to Ireland for many visits, eventually with her children and grandchildren. Jennie had a wry sense of humor and a keen wit and she had a deep appreciation for her family. A hard worker and homemaker Jennie made her home comfortable for all who visited — including her sisters and a litany of Irish cousins over the years — and charmed those around her with her lilting Irish accent.



Preceded in death by her husband Don, in January 2021, and her daughter Laurie in September 2015, she is survived by her daughter Collette Jacobs (Mark) of Toledo and her son David of Somerville. Fiercely proud she was of her grandchildren Kyle (Cassie) Staggs of Toledo, Megan (Ricky Weidle) Tufts of Franklin, Al Jacobs of New York City, Saul (Catherine) Jacobs of Everett Washington, Margot (Ron Spraggins) Jacobs of



Chicago and Mia Staggs of Bowling Green.



She left an impression on all who met her and her memory will be fondly carried forward by her family and friends.



Join family and friends for a celebration of Jennie's life and a memorial gathering on Saturday, May 28, at 1pm at The Meadows, 2101 Yankee Rd, Middletown.

