STAFFORD, Jeffery Allen



Age 62 of Dayton, was called home Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Kettering Medical



Center. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 17, 1958, the son of Jean and Judith (Macy) Stafford. He successfully owned the family business and greatly endeared all the



employees. Stafford Gage & Tool, a CNC machine shop, has been a proud small business through four generations.



Auto racing with the SCCA was a cherished pastime. He



absolutely loved GoKart racing and going to the racetrack, a passion inspired by his father. He was a respected and very well-known member of the OVKA. He adored being outdoors, especially at The Property. He enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren. He always looked forward to gathering for breakfast with his family and friends in the mornings.



Jeffery is survived by his parents, his wife of 35 years, Teresa (McCann) Stafford; his children Joel (Lindsey) Stafford, Jenelle Stafford (Sevyn) and Juliana Stafford; his grandchildren Connor, Eli and Indy; his sister Joyce (Tommy) Pitts; his brother Jerry Stafford; and many other cherished family, friends and colleagues.



A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A



funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the



funeral home with Pastor Richie Griffith officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

