STAFFORD, Jean Thomas



Age 81 of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in



Dayton, Ohio, on August 23, 1940, the son of Jean Carol and Marie (Yazell) Stafford. He was a 1958 graduate of Roosevelt High School and then attended night classes at the University of Dayton. After his dad's passing, he took over running the family business Stafford Gage and Tool in Dayton and continued that for many years. He was an avid Go Kart enthusiast. He loved to build them and race them, and was a proud member of the OVKA for many years. He also was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying airplanes and model airplanes.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy (Macy) Stafford; children Joyce (Tommy) Pitts, Jay Stafford and Jerald Stafford; daughter-in-law Teresa Stafford; grandchildren Joel (Lindsay) Stafford, Jenelle Stafford, Juliana (Markus Fisher) Stafford, Monica (Greg) Orosz, Dillon (Caty) Pitts, Jayson Stafford,



Jessica Stafford and Jeremy (Jessica) Stafford and several great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Jeffery Stafford in 2020.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

