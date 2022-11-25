STAFFORD, Carole

STAFFORD (formerly Krupa), Carole Urbanik



Ppassed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19th, at the Beehive Home in Springboro, OH. She passed with her eldest son and his kind wife (Andrew and Dena Krupa of Springboro) by her side, and she was lovingly attended to by the Beehive Staff and Hospice. Carole grew up in Fredonia, NY, and graduated from SUNY Potsdam and Wright State University. She began her career as a schoolteacher, but found her true calling later in life as a nurse caring for America's veterans. She spent over 20 years as a nurse at the Dayton VA Medical Center and retired from the VA in 2003. She refused to remain idle for long and volunteered with Hospice of Dayton, the VA, and other organizations for many years after her retirement. Carole spoke Polish fluently and was proud of her heritage. She was a lifelong lover of music and a classically trained pianist. She was famous for playing period songs on the piano for her veterans at the Dayton VA. Mom was a champion for veterans, the infirm, and anyone who needed an advocate. The world is diminished with her passing and we are all enriched by her memory. dopóki znów sie nie spotkamy! She is preceded by her mother and father, Irene and Joseph Urbanik, her brother Fred, and her two husbands (Gordon Stafford and Rick Krupa). She is survived by her three children (Andy, Joe, and Libby), her two daughters-in-law (Dena and Katherine), her step children (Suzanne and Jeff), and her ten grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Hospice of Dayton, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra) and Fisher House Foundation.



A memorial visitation for Carole will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Stafford family at



www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com