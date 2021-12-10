STACY, Ty



Age 71 of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Hospice of



Dayton. He was born December 19, 1949, in Hazard,



Kentucky. Ty was a loving



father, grandfather and son. As a truck driver, he worked hard his entire life to provide for his family. When not on the road, Ty enjoyed hunting, fishing, and drinking beer. Above all else, family was the most



important to Ty. In his younger years, he ran around with his brother, Jimmy and best friend, Truman, and in his later years, he cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren. Ty's legacy will live on through his family. He is preceded in death by his father, Gibb Stacy; step-father, Keith Kessell; and brother, Jimmy Stacy. Ty will be missed by his



loving mother, Margie Kessell; step-mother, Thelma Stacy;



children, Mike (Stacey) Stacy, Donna (Kenny) White, Jamie



(Phillip) Madwell and Sharon (Terry) Adamson; grandchildren, Ashley (Tiffany) Stacy, Kristen (Remington) Reece, Heather



Jacques, Tylynne Johnson, Cory Stacy, Matthew Stacy, Allie Adamson and Terry Adamson, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Reece and Charlotte Holbrook; siblings, Ruby (Gary) Deaton, Lonnie (Jenny) Stacy, Sheila (Phillip) Turner, Janet Stacy, and Robin (Karen) Stacy; many nieces and nephews. Ty spent 17 loving years with his partner, Edna Miller. Family will receive friends Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Newcomer North



Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ty's memory to the Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Ty or leave a condolence for his family, visit



www.newcomerdayton.com