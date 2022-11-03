STACY, Evea D.



Evea D. Stacy, age 76, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 23, 1946, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Boone and Janice (Webb) Farler. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Eugene "Gene" Stacy and her parents.



Evea is survived by her two sons, Dan of Middletown and Christopher (Tina) of Carlisle; two granddaughters, Alissa and Hailey; brother Wiley (Sue) Farler and sister, Darlene (Hobert) Fletcher and their children. Evea worked at the Middletown Journal News until 1978 and Middletown Regional Hospital and Atrium until 2009.



Visitation will be Saturday November 5, 2022, from 12-1pm at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1pm with Rev. Jimmy Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery following the service. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

