STACE, Philip

1 hour ago

STACE, Philip

Mr. Philip Stace of Waverly, OH, passed away June 30, 2021. Mr. Stace was born Oct. 14, 1946, in Hamilton, OH, to the late Justin and Eleanor Stace. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Martha (Foster) Stace, brother Samuel Stace, and sister Mrs. Ann (Stace) Schlesinger. He is survived by his

son, Dr. Justin Stace (Kristy), four grandchildren: Katherine, Gabriella, Nathaniel, and Elliana Stace, and brother Dr.

Stephen Stace. Mr. Stace was a graduate of Taft High School in Hamilton, OH, Miami University, and the University of

Cincinnati. He was a microbiologist, an engineer, and a

lifelong student. He was a son, a brother, a father, a

grandfather, and he will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Collinsville Cemetery with Dr. Mark E. Wilson officiating.

