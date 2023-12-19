Stabler, Nelson Lee



Nelson Lee Stabler was born on December 18, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio to Nellie (Knight) Stabler Toland and Albert Stabler. Nelson was a lifelong resident of Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School in 1955. He married Carol Johnson in July of 1956 and they raised two daughters, Andrea (Joseph) Chaffin and Leann Runner, deceased. Nelson was predeceased by his parents, infant brother, sister, Louise Kestler, sister-in-law, Mary Stabler and daughter, Leann. He retired from Navistar with 40 years of service. Nelson was a long time member of First Christian Church and was active in several ministries, Good Samaritan Outreach and lawn care. Nelson was a loving and considerate husband and loved his role of father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Survivors include his wife, Carol, daughter, Andrea (Joe) Chaffin, brother, Albert, sister-in-law, Sue (Dan) Lane, one niece, two nephews. He was grandfather to six and great-grandfather to eight. Nelson's funeral will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Dave Augustus officiating. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow the service at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Nelson's honor to First Christian Church or Good Samaritan Outreach. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



