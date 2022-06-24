SPURLOCK, Conway



"Jim"



Age 91, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 12, 1930, the son of Robert and Lola May



(Hager) Spurlock and was a 1948 graduate of Hanover High School. Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1949-1951 earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. On January 20, 1951, in St. Joseph Church he married Mary L. Kupper, a marriage of 71 years. He was a member of St. Ann Church. Jim was president of the Overhead Door Co. of Hamilton Inc., for forty years, retiring in 1990.



Survivors include his wife, Mary; three children, James (Stephanie Staigl) Spurlock, Brenda (Edward) Bley, Scott (Tari Rudolph) Spurlock; six grandchildren, Lora and Ryan Bley, Scott and Brad Spurlock, Jason and Joe Baker; eight great-grandchildren, Violet, Hudson, Rory, Howie, Isaac, Ezra, Elijah and Daniel; a sister, Diane (Mike) Little; two brothers, Ron, and Jerry Spurlock; sister-in-law, Patty Spurlock.



Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by a brother, Bob Spurlock.



Prayers will be offered at 10:30am, Monday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by Mass of



Christian Burial at 11:00am, Monday in St. Ann Church, with



Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30am-10:30am, Monday in the



funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Honor Flight, 1405 South Fern St. #702, Arlington, VA 22202 or St. Ann Church. Online register book available at



