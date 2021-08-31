SPURGEON, Paul L.



Paul L. Spurgeon, 78, of Vandalia, passed away on



August 27, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 43 years; daughter, Dr. Sarah Spurgeon and "Grancats", Phoebe Sue and Alberto; sister, Marie Smith (Charles) and nephews, Jeff Smith (Melanie) and Greg Smith. Paul was a graduate of Chaminade High School. He attended the University of Dayton for a short time before being called to serve our country in the United States Army. He later graduated from ITT Technical Institute with a degree in Electronic



Engineering. Paul recently retired from the Department of



Defense as part of the Defense Supply Center of Columbus (DSCC). He was part of the maritime team which provides



valuable service to our military's ships and submarines. Paul will be remembered for his easy-going manner and for his big heart. He enjoyed gardening and had a creative and inventive spirit, always being able to find better ways to do things and could fix or repair most anything. Paul loved to read and made frequent trips to the library and also enjoyed doing the daily word jumble in the Dayton paper. Paul had a very



analytical mind and was philosophical and was always



questioning everything. The family would like to thank the care team at Interim Hospice- Shannon, Nikki and Dawn. Also, heartfelt thanks to special friend and caregiver, Crystal



Johnson for her assistance and devotion. A special thank you to the Watson family for their caring and concern. A Visitation is scheduled for Friday evening, September 3, 2021, from



5pm-8 pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am at the funeral home on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Donations may be made to the charity or organization of one's choice. To share a special memory or message with Paul's family, please visit



