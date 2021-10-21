Springfield, Kathleen

HOWARD (Craycraft), Kathleen A.



Kathleen A. Howard (Craycraft) 64 of Springfield, Ohio. Passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by her



loving family. Born June 23, 1957, daughter of Shirley and Osa Craycraft. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved life, planting flowers and spending time with her family. She worked at Staker Alloys and Beaver Lake. She is preceded in death by Father Shirley Craycraft and



Mother Osa Craycraft (Horsley); Sisters Alta, Marrietta,



Rebecca and Christine; Brothers James, Ralph, Charles and Paul. She is survived by her husband Steve Howard of 47 years, her 3 children Steven (Rebecca), Tammy (Joe) and Shane (Nicole); grandchildren Haylee, Steven Noah, Livi, Jayden and Dalton; sisters Hattie and Carolyn; brothers Clyde, Eugene and Bill; numerous nieces and nephews; special nephews Bryan Craycraft, Glen Craycraft and nieces Ruth Craycraft, Bobbie Jo Pyles and Michelle L. Howard. Visitation 1:00-2:00PM Monday, October 25, 2021, at Ferncliff Funeral Home Chapel, 501 W. McCreight Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Funeral service will be held at 2:00PM. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be left for the family at



