SPRAGUE, Steve



78, of Tipp City, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021,



after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on April 3, 1943, the son of the late Guy Sprague and Ethel (Miller) Osmun. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife,



Shirley Sprague.



Steve is survived by his children, Steve (Kate) Sprague, John (Lisa) Marshall, and Kelly (Elmer) Sebastian; step-sons, Andrew Suttles and Aaron Alltop; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren;



sisters, Nancy (Bob) Hensley and Judy (Don) Bennett; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Steve was a jack of all trades. He loved woodworking, gardening, landscaping, and most other activities that involved working with his hands. Steve was a craftsman who could make anything look better, or just build it from the ground up. He retired from Antioch College where he served as Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor and Union Steward. Steve was a proud veteran of the US Army where he spent time as a sharpshooter and paratrooper.



Steve was quiet, but forthright in his commentary. He was a hard man to know well, but he was easy to like and respect. Those that were close to him were made better for it, even if they did not know it at the time. Steve was a humble, honest, decent, and hard-working man whose integrity did not



waiver. He will be remembered fondly as such.



A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Steve's memory.

