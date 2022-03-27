SPRADLING, Gina Marie



53, of Fairfield, OH, passed away in the comfort of her home with her husband and daughter by her side on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gina was born May 7, 1968, in Cincinnati, OH, to Raymond (Patricia) Bengel and Donna (James)



Whitaker. Beloved wife to her husband of 33 years, Anthony Spradling; loving mother to daughter Kaitlyn (Steven) Schaefer. Also survived by stepson David (Deanna) Spradling; adored grandmother to Luke Schaefer, Claire Schaefer, and William Schaefer and Madison Spradling and Ava Spradling; cherished sister to Nicholas



Bengel, Stephanie Pitts, and Christine (Jeffrey) Clarke; also



survived by niece Mackenzie Anderson and nephews Blayne Camden and Zachary Clarke. Gina also leaves a tremendous number of friends and co-workers from Cincinnati Insurance Company, where she worked for 26 years, most recently excelling as a National Program Director. Gina was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Edria Cella as well as Fred and Marie Bengel. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Avance Funeral Home, 4976



Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014 and a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. Gina was



passionate about raising breast cancer awareness and to



helping find a cure for this horrendous disease. Therefore, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gina's name to "Metavivor.org", a



non-profit organization dedicated solely to Metastatic Breast Cancer research. www.avancefuneralhome.com.

