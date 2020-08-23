SPONSEL, Stephen E. Age 64, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on October 6, 1955, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Arnold and Maxine Sponsel. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School Class of 1973. Stephen worked in the heating and air conditioning business, and owned and operated McCoy Services for 20 years. He was very generous with helping people with heating and air conditioning services, and was always helping those in need. He had lived his entire life in Middletown. He loved his sons and cherished his family and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, and his brother, Arnold Dale Sponsel. He is survived by his two sons, Joshua and Seth; his sisters, Sharon Barker, Lonna Blosser, and Wendy Sponsel (William Kramer), and brother, Timothy Sponsel (Amy Sponsel). He is also survived by his ex-wife Vicky Peck, with whom he remained close throughout his life. Visitation will be at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, on Wednesday, August 26. 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by services at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

