SPOHN, Alice

Age 89, of Centerville passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Bethany Village. Alice was born on March 29, 1932, in Mt. Sterling, Ohio, in the home of her parents Ellet and Elizabeth Wickline. She grew up in Mount Sterling, Ohio, with her 10 siblings, where she was a member of 4-H and won awards for her expert sewing skills. Alice married her



husband, the late William H. Spohn on September 24, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio. They moved to Centerville, Ohio, in 1969 where they raised their family. Alice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She and Bill shared a love for flowers and gardening. They also enjoyed traveling, both locally and around the world. Alice was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church for 48 years. Alice was preceded in death by her



husband of 58 years William H. Spohn and her siblings Weltha Folsom, Francis Follrod, Gladys Tresenrider, John Wickline, Carl Wickline, Lorene Gerard, Carolyn Myers, and Alan Lee



Wickline. She is survived by her three children Steven (Shelly) Spohn, Mark Spohn, and Annette (Bruce) Lechleiter; seven grandchildren Andrew, Tyler and Matthew Spohn, Julie (Tad) Nedeau, Sarah (Michael) Cata, Katherine, and Anna Lechleiter, three great-grandsons, her siblings Paul (Dolly) Wickline and Lucille Junk. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, Ohio 45459 with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Barry Scott officiating. Interment at Centerville Cemetery. The family thanks the compassionate staff of Bethany Village and Hospice of Dayton for their dedicated care over the past 3 years. Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church or to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to



