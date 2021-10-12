journal-news logo
1 hour ago

SPIVEY, James Paul

Formerly of Middletown, Ohio, passed in peace on Friday, October 8th, 2021, at the age of 69, due to complications following a stroke. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Min Spivey and Eunice Reynolds; brothers, Michael and Wayne Spivey; eldest son, Keith Spears; and grandchildren Amber and Ethan. James is survived by his brothers, Chuck, Terry, and Keith Spivey; his children, Tammy Sturgill, Tina Stacy, Jeanie Miller, James Spivey, Jr., Casey Lykins, and Jason Spivey; grandchildren, Jimmy Sturgill, Kyle Sturgill, Keith Spears ll, Kyler Spears, Kelsey Spears, Alissa Stacy, Hailey Stacy, Chandler Roark, Dylan Abel, Emma Spivey, Clayton Spivey, Isaac Hanson, and Evan Lykins; as well as several great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 14th at 2:00 pm at God's Lighthouse located at 3013 Seneca Street Middletown, Ohio 45044. Flowers may be sent to the above address.

