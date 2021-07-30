journal-news logo
X

SPIERS, Bert

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SPIERS, Bert

Bert Spiers age 86 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born on April 19, 1935, in Hamilton, the son of the late James and Ollie (nee Guthrie) Spiers. He was married to Lorretta Spiers, and she preceded him in death in 2016. Bert retired from Pease Industries after many years of service. He is survived by four children Rick, Cindy, Lisa (Cliff) and Roger (Tammy); eight grandchildren; and one sister Barb. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Bert was also preceded in death by six siblings Richard, Marie, Harry, Roy, Shirley, and Frank. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM with Pastor Tyler Green officiating. Entombment to follow in his private estate mausoleum in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top