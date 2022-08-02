SPICER, Clarice

SPICER (Conner), Clarice M.



Clarice M. Conner Spicer, 87, of Middletown, died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 23, 1934, in Middletown to Clarence and Nellie (Tucker) Conner. Mrs. Spicer was a graduate of Monroe High School in 1952 and retired from Square D in Middletown. Clarice is survived by her children, Pam (Gary) Gibbs, Connie Sallie and Gene Spicer, Jr.; many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Raymond Spicer; daughter, Ginger Spicer; three sisters; and one grandchild. Visitation will be Friday, August 5, 2022, from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Funeral Service will follow Friday at 2:00 pm with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim HealthCare Hospice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

