Spencer (nee Bickert), Suzanne Margaret



On Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at the age of 77 our beloved Suzanne went home to be with our Lord and Savior. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Graduate of Colonel White H.S. 1964, also a Graduate of Bowling Green State University, Retired as an Elementary School Teacher in Nitro, WV. Suzanne is a cherished Mother and Grand-Mother.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com