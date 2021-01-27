X

SPENCER, Chandra

SPENCER, Chandra Louise


Chandra Louise Spencer, age 53, transitioned into eternal life in Dayton, OH, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Chandra was born February 6, 1967, in Louisville, KY. She was raised in Dayton and graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar HS in 1985. After high school and years to come, Chandra

received multiple certificates and degrees from Sinclair

Community College. Chandra also worked through Job Corp of Dayton for over 5 years. Chandra enjoyed family, friends, skating, her love for music and spending quality time with loved ones. Chandra was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Chandra is preceded in death by her father, James Taylor Spencer.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Louise Spencer; daughters, Lamicah Helton-Spencer and Sade Spencer; sons, Tommie "Luck-Luck" Wilkerson and Shane Hopkins, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Amanda Jones and Jessica Spencer; brothers, Wendal and Marcus Jones, James, Charles, Alvin and Monty Spencer; many beloved nieces, nephews and a host of dear family and friends.

Funeral service Thursday, January 28, 2021, 12 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 11 am until time of service. Public Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.

