SPENCER, Billy Ray



Born August 17, 1944 in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, passed away on August 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Estill and Mary (Steele) Spencer, sisters Joann Gillum, Peggy Weddington and Rosie Short as well as his brothers Estill Clifton (Sonny) Spencer and Wendell Spencer.



Billy is survived by his loving wife Carol Spencer and his loving daughter Sherri Spencer, of Fairborn, Ohio. Also surviving are his Brothers and Sisters-in-Laws Konnie and Pat Lowrie, of Fairborn, Ohio, James and Sue McMillan, of New Carlisle, Ohio and Frank and Joan Spencer of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, as well as great friends Steve and Garnett Lewis of Fairborn, Ohio.



Billy had the kindest heart and loved his wife and daughter with the type of love you cannot describe. Billy was kind, loving, quick-witted, hilarious and never missed a chance to laugh. He loved to raise a garden, fish, NASCAR races, and Gospel and bluegrass music. He and his daughter Sherri had an unbreakable bond. Loving father-daughter team, best friends, fishing buddies, stories, jokes and many laughs and cherished memories shared. His wife and daughter loved him very much.



Family will receive friends on Tuesday August 23 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Fairborn First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., Fairborn, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Pastor Lowell Lay will officiate. Burial will be in Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, Ohio. Condolences can be sent to the family at



