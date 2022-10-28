SPENCE, Gladys

SPENCE (Hoagland),



Gladys "Ine"



Formerly of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully at her home in Mt. Pleasant, SC, on October 27th, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the Late Clarence Hoagland and Robbie (Sherman) Wallen on August 26, 1936. She was a graduate of Bethel High School in 1956. She retired from Dayton Tire and Rubber in 1983.



She is survived by her son, Randy (Meg) Spence of Isle of Palms, SC, grandchildren Annie Spence and Josh Spence Jr. of Charlotte, NC. Sister Jowona Roberts, nieces and nephews, Linette Madewell, Jimmy (Nikki) Hoagland, Robby (Janett) Shoopman, Rayma Furlong, Kevin (Angie) Furlong and many great nieces and nephews, also many fellow Bethel Bee Alumni. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Ronnie Spence, brothers Eddie Hoagland, James "Hoagie" Hoagland, sister Liz Furlong.



Ine and Ronnie had many great retirement years in Sarasota, FL, they met many lifetime friends during this time. She returned to Ohio after her husband's passing. She was a very active member of the Bethel Alumni Association. She will be missed by all of those who loved her.

