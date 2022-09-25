SPELLS, Franklin B.



Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on September 16, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 5th, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Elbert and Mary Spells. He was preceded in death by brothers, Tony, Elbert Jr. "June", William, Avren and sister, Gloria "Laine" Bozeman. A loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, he leaves to cherish his memory: wife of 46 years (together 60 years), Corona L. Spells; sons, Franklin (Britiesh) and Ronald (Kesha); special daughter, Mimi Booth; sister, Sherry Mallory; sister-in-law, Mia Spells; grandchildren, Neadia, Benjamin, Brijon, Malik, Kynnedy, Trayvon, Destinie; great-grandchild, Brenden. A host of nieces, nephews, close neighbors and friends including, Reggie. Mr. Spells loved life, his family and people. He never met a stranger. Visitation 5-8 PM, Monday, September 26, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Funeral services 1 PM, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com.

