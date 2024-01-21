Speirs, Kathleen

Speirs (Shaw), Kathleen Gay



Kathleen Gay Speirs, 78, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Otis Shaw and Dorothy (Reeves) Shaw, and her brother, John Shaw. Kathleen is survived by her husband, Philip M. Speirs, step-daughter Rebecca (Tim) Waugh, step-daughter-in-law Tammy (Greg-deceased) Speirs, step-grandchildren Rodney Speirs, Travis (Dorothy) Waugh, Jenny (Jared) Timmons and Hilary Waugh, step-great grandchildren, Elyse King, Geoffrey Waugh, Hilda Waugh, and Andrew Timmons. She is also survived by her siblings Rebecca Lawson, Christine (Bruce) Kelley, Claire Long, and Gary Shaw, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Kathleen was born on April 2, 1945 in Xenia, Ohio. She attended Wilmington College where she studied Biology and Psychology. She taught middle grades science and math at Greenon Local Schools from 1967 until retirement. Upon retirement, Kathy spent most of her time at Indian Lake, Russells Point. Kathy was an avid fisherman and loved spending her days on her pontoon or jet ski on the lake, where she became somewhat of a fixture and legend at the local hangouts.



To know Kathy was to love her, for all of her quirky mannerisms and numerous unique interests. She loved Corvettes, Nascar, and music. It's been said that she was a really good driver on the Corvette circuit back in her prime. She was adventurous and always up to try something new and explore new interests. She had a huge and generous heart. In the words of her former student and ward, Tammy Wead-Hodge, she always "showed up and fought hard for injustice contributing, teaching, and helping so selflessly." It's hard to summarize such an amazing person who lived such a full life and touched so many people in just a few words. Kathy will be missed by so many.



Celebration of Life service will be held on January 27, 2024 from 2 PM -5 PM at Froggy's at the Lake, 11065 County Road 293, Lakeview, OH 43331.



