SPECHT, Marilyn J.



Marilyn J. Specht, 91, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Sycamore Glen Health Center. She was born in Middletown on August 26, 1930, to parents, Carl and Mae (Mears) Shupert.



Marilyn was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Franklin and devoted her time to making a loving home for her family. She will be greatly missed by her son, Rob (Bonnie) Specht; daughter, Karen Maze; three grandchildren, Jason Specht, Jeffrey Specht and Kathy (Keith) Foley; and six great-grandchildren, Juliana Specht, Alexandrea Specht, Keira Foley, Johnathan Foley, Ryan Evans and Lincoln Specht. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Donald R. Specht; son, John Paul Borchers; daughter, Kathryn Borchers; parents; and brothers, Bob Shupert and Howard Shupert. Funeral Service will be Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Chaplain Darryl Blahovich officiating.



Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Trenton. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 500 East Second St., Franklin, OH 45005 - OR - Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

