SPECHT, Ellen K.



79, passed away on Saturday, April 24th at St. Leonard's. Ellen was born March 3, 1942, in Dayton, a daughter of Harold and Marian Morgan Williams and lived her whole life in this area.



She was a 1960 graduate of Julienne High School in Dayton and also attended University of Dayton. She worked many years at Rikes/Shillito Rikes/Lazarus/Macy's until her retirement in 2005. Ellen will be fondly missed by her family; her



husband, Allen whom she married on June 1, 1963; daughters Lori (Art) Duran, Lisa Lilligren (Greg Oley); a son, Matt Specht; her grandchildren, Art Jr. and Matt Duran (fiance Sara Kidd), Josh, Kameron and Kara Lilligren, and Ethan and Griffin Specht and a host of relatives and friends.



Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Debbie Mantz and Pegi Westall.



Private family services were held for her immediate family on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021. Memorial donations may be made in Ellen's name to T1International.com/usdonors



(or checks can be mailed to T1International USA, 250 Center St, Suite 6, #1009, Auburn, Maine 04210-6313) (One of Ellen's grandsons was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 10), or a charity of your choice.



