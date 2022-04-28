SPEARS, Napoleon

SPEARS, Jr., Napoleon



Age 92, of Dayton, departed this life on April 17, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 2, 2022, at Peoples Community C.M.E. Church, 2525 North Gettysburg Avenue, with Reverend Arthur Williams officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

