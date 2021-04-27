SPEARS, Christopher William



Age 66 of Piqua, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born on July 4, 1954, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Chris worked for General Motors for 30 years, Dayton Daily News for 10 years and most recently has worked for NITTO for the past 9 years. He loved nothing more than being at home with his family. He was a devoted



husband, father and grandfather. Chris always put everyone else before himself and was always ready to offer support of any kind to those in need. He was active in the gaming



community and enjoyed learning about anything tech related. Chris is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years whom he met on December 7, 1971, and had his first date with on December 10, 1971, her 16th Birthday: Deborah Kay (Broomhall) Spears, his daughter and son-in-law: Kim and Andrew Hicks of Troy, grandchildren: Blake Spears of Covington, LA, Izabella Hicks and Gavin Hicks of Troy, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Herman "Pete" and



Rosemary (Kluesner) Spears. Funeral Services will be held



